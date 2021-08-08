Morgan Stanley Has $24.33 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 329.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.30% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $36.93 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79.

