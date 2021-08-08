State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 71,800 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Express by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.50 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

