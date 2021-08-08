State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

