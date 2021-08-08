Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.20 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,787. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

