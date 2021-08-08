State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 121,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.92 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

