ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.17. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

