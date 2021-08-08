Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

APTV stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.87. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

