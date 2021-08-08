Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,948,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

