nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,329,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,909,892. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.