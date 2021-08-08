Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVLO opened at $10.21 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $545.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVLO. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

