Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $95,789.37 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

