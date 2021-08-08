Paula A. Price Sells 790 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.75. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

