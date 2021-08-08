Paula A. Price Sells 790 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.75. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
