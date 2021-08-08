Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $77.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,412 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.