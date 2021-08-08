Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $66.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

