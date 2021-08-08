Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

