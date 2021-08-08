Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $67.36 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.