Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

ENTA stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

