CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

CARG stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,237,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

