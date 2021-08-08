SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74. SiTime has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

