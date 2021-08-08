Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.