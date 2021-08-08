Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.27. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

