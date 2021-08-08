Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.
CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.
CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.27. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
