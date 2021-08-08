ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.