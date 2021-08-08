Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.60.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $120.27.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.