Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

