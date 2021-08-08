Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $315.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio’s profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the near-term due to increased spending and investment toward enhancing product portfolio and expanding across newer markets. Furthermore, we expect its elevated investment toward enhancing sales capabilities to gain enterprise customers and grab larger market share to weigh on its bottom-line results in the near-term. Moreover, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line. Nonetheless, Twilio’s top-line results are benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $371.90 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

