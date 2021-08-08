American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.