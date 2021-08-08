AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

