Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

