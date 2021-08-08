Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.