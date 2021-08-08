ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

