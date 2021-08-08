Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 2.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 635 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.30). Approximately 94,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.51).

GEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 75.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

