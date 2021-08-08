First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) shares fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.