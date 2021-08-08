Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY) Trading Up 0.4%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.