Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,824 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneMain worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

