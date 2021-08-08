Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avaya were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $1,928,000.

AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

