AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

