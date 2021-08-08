First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

THFF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.