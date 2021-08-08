AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,385 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SUPN stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

