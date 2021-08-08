Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of RXN opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after buying an additional 185,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 679,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

