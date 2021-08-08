Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta Sells 10,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $68.87 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

