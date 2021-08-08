Royal Bank of Canada Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.69.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.13 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.94.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

