Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LGO opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.