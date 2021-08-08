EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Trading Up 0.5%

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.17% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

