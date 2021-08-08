Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of BurgerFi International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. Following the , the insider now owns 4,710,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,632,118.50. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,635 shares of company stock worth $7,272,964. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

