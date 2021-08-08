18,248 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 108.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

