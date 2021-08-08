Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 65,106 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.06 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

