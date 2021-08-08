Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

NYSE:NGL opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

