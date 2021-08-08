Virtu Financial LLC Invests $137,000 in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

