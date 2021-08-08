Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.81 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $650.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

