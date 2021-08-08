Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

