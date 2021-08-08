Virtu Financial LLC Invests $126,000 in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 174,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter.

IVC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

